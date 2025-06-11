When an unidentified woman at an Iowa town hall told GOP Sen. Joni Ernst that “people are going to die” from cuts to Medicaid in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” her cold response set the tone for how Republicans are handling President Donald Trump’s beloved bill.

"Well, we all are going to die," Ernst responded in a clip that has since gone viral.

While outlets across the country have reported on Ernst’s outburst, the woman—now identified as India May—has largely gone without credit. But May’s words did more than create a viral moment; they also captured the sentiment of the majority of the country.

“I've received this outpouring of love and support [since the clip went viral],” she told Daily Kos. “I have been messaged with people's stories about how Medicaid affected them when they faced life and death.”

India May

Once a nurse, May now works at her local library and as a part-time death investigator. She told Daily Kos that working in health care made her more aware of the necessity of Medicaid for millions of Americans.

“It's not just illegal immigrants that will be removed from services,” May said, referring to Ernst’s claim that the bill only strips Medicaid from undocumented immigrants.

“But also, the real Iowans that I serve here at my library are reaching out to me and thanking me because they do stand to lose their health care because we just implemented work requirements. They're scrambling to figure out how they're going to meet all of the red tape demands, and it's a position of honor to get to speak up for them,” she added.

Soon after Ernst released her sarcastic cemetery apology video, in which she doubles down on her original comment, May decided to throw her hat in the ring for Iowa’s House of Representatives in District 58.

A cartoon by Jack Ohman.

“It's time for us to all step a little bit out of line for our neighbors and our friends so that we can all keep each other safe in the face of some illegal action on the part of our government,” May told Daily Kos.

As for Joni “Hearse” and her upcoming bid for reelection, May says she can’t imagine her latest outbursts will do her any favors on the ballot.

“The disingenuous mocking tone was very shocking, and I just don't know how this could bode for somebody who needs to be reelected next year,” she said. “Does she expect to win a free and fair election after treating people like that? I don't know. That gives me pause.”