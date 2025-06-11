California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has been meeting the moment as he responds to President Donald Trump activating the military against civilians in the Golden State, dismantling Trump's lies in real time to stop a false narrative from taking hold.

In a Tuesday night speech, Newsom drew attention to Trump's latest authoritarian actions: illegally calling in the National Guard and the Marines to squash protests against his unpopular Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Newsom warned Americans that it’s Los Angeles today, but could be their state or community next.

"This isn't just about protests here in Los Angeles. When Donald Trump sought blanket authority to commandeer the National Guard, he made that order apply to every state in this nation. This is about all of us. This is about you," Newsom said.

"California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes."

Earlier on Tuesday, Newsom also filed a lawsuit against Trump seeking an immediate injunction against the use of the military against civilians.

“I just filed an emergency motion to block Trump’s illegal deployment of Marines and National Guard in Los Angeles. Trump is turning the U.S. military against American citizens. The courts must immediately block these illegal actions,” Newsom wrote in a post on X.

On social media, Newsom has been rapidly responding to the ridiculous Republican attempts to distort reality to build support for Trump’s evil immigration agenda.

For example, when Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins said that Newsom “has repeatedly put the interests of illegal immigrants and criminals above those of hard-working citizens, and now Los Angeles Veterans are paying the price,” Newsom replied by saying how the National Guard troops Trump unilaterally decided to deploy to Los Angeles are being treated like shit by the Trump administration.

“Your Dear Leader sent American troops here without fuel, water, or food. If anyone should be worried about disrespecting those that serve our nation, it should be you and your administration,” Newsom replied to Collins.

And when Trump posted that anyone who spits at the National Guard troops will be “hit harder than they have ever been hit before” because “disrespect will not be tolerated,” Newsom replied by showing images of National Guard troops sleeping on floors.

“You sent your troops here without fuel, food, water or a place to sleep. Here they are — being forced to sleep on the floor, piled on top of one another. If anyone is treating our troops disrespectfully, it is you @realDonaldTrump,” Newsom wrote in a post on X.

When Oklahoma GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin—who has become one of the most shameless Trump stooges in Congress—tried to claim that the few instances of unrest in Los Angeles were Democrats’ fault and not the fault of the instigating military presence, Newsom cried foul.

“If you want to discuss violence, let’s start with your state’s murder rate — which is 40% higher than California’s,” Newsom replied. Indeed, Oklahoma has a homicide mortality rate of 8.3, while California’s is 5.9, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Newsom also provided proof that Trump was lying about a supposed phone call to Newsom to tell him to do a better job. Trump said he spoke to Newsom on June 9 and released an apparent screen shot to Fox News of a call log.

But the call log showed Trump called Newsom on June 7, not June 9.

“There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to,” Newsom wrote in a post on X.

Perhaps most important, Newsom has been highlighting the fact that the immigrants rounded up in Trump's ICE raids are not criminals but average people. That's critical, as polling shows Americans do not want law-abiding immigrants summarily rounded up and deported, but rather those who have committed crimes.

Ultimately, taking on Trump's lies before they become false reality is crucial—especially now, when Trump is trying to use the military to beat back dissent.

“It’s time for all of us to stand up,” Newsom said in his Tuesday speech. “What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty, your silence, to be complicit in this moment. Do not give in to him.”

Other Democrats should be taking notes on Newsom’s response.