Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass appeared on MSNBC Wednesday, calling President Donald Trump’s egregious use of the military to stifle protests against his immigration raids “completely unnecessary.”

“What are they going to do? The 100 National Guard soldiers that are [in] downtown Los Angeles are guarding one federal building. So there is no need for this,” Bass said, warning that this federal overreach is just the beginning.

“I do believe, though, that this is all part of an experiment that's taking place in Los Angeles,” she continued, adding that she’s spoken with mayors across the country who are concerned that their cities will be invaded next.

“And the test is, what happens when the federal government intervenes and takes power away from a governor and a mayor?” Bass said.

Bass’ comments followed a speech by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday, when he condemned Trump’s military invasion.

“Other states are next. Democracy is next. Democracy is under assault before our eyes,” Newsom warned.

This is no exaggeration. Trump has threatened to deploy troops nationwide whenever citizens protest against ICE’s unconstitutional deportation sweeps, which have led to the detention and deportation of innocent people without due process.

Hundreds gather in Omaha, Nebraska, to protest ICE raids on June 10.

Trump’s military escalation in Los Angeles has turned the city into a war zone. Along with craven GOP officials like House Speaker Mike Johnson, Republicans have escalated their rhetoric against Democratic leaders who oppose the Trump administration’s overreach, using it to justify the need for force and violence.

“I'm not going to give you a legal analysis on whether Gavin Newsom should be arrested, but he ought to be tarred and feathered,” Johnson told reporters during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Bass announced a curfew Tuesday for downtown Los Angeles, which resulted in dozens of arrests.

Trump’s willingness to suppress free speech with military force is a growing threat to state and local autonomy and civil liberties. Uniting in opposition to these authoritarian tactics is the only way forward.