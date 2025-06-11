The House on Wednesday will re-vote on President Donald Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill," when GOP leadership puts a new version of the legislation on the House floor that strips out some provisions that would allow Democrats to filibuster the bill in the Senate.

And that means that the House Republicans who have been crapping on the bill they voted for a few weeks ago will have the chance to show whether they actually stick to their laurels and vote against the legislation that slashes Medicaid and food stamps yet still explodes the national deficit in order to pay for tax cuts for the richest Americans.

A number of GOP lawmakers have expressed regrets for voting for the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" for a number of reasons.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said she didn't realize there was a provision in the legislation that banned regulations on artificial intelligence.

Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said he didn't agree with a provision of the bill that would make it harder for federal judges to enforce contempt rulings, claiming he didn't know it was included when he voted for it.

And a large group of self-described "House conservatives" wrote a letter to the Senate on Monday demanding that they add more draconian cuts to Medicaid and food stamps to the legislation in order to lower the amount the bill will add to the deficit.

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern wrote a letter to his House colleagues on Wednesday saying that the legislation the House will vote on later Wednesday does not make the changes the aforementioned Republicans want. Instead, it takes out provisions that the Senate parliamentarian said do not comply with the rules of budget reconciliation—the complicated process Republicans are using because it allows them to avoid a filibuster and pass the bill by a simple majority in the Senate.

The changes to the House bill that House Republicans will vote on on Wednesday actually increase the bill’s price tag. For example, the new version strips out a provision that sought to end fraud in a pandemic-era employee retention tax credit, which now will add $6.3 billion to the bill’s price tag, Politico reported. Also axed from the revised bill is a policy that sought to strip a bump in the amount of food aid given to households that also receive heating and cooling assistance.

McGovern said if Republicans vote for the bill again Wednesday afternoon, they are showing their concerns with the bill are a load of bunk.

"If you have 'sounded the alarm' about this bill and vote yes on today's rule, you're complicit in what you are claiming to oppose," McGovern, a ranking member of the House Rules Committee, wrote in a letter to his House colleagues. "Today's rule is your opportunity to vote NO and stop these provisions from moving forward."

Our money is on Republicans ignoring their own concerns and voting for the dogshit bill—for the second time.