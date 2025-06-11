A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Right-wing media can’t handle Gavin Newsom calling out Trump’s thuggery

Democracy has officially died in darkness.

House Republicans who regret 'big, beautiful' vote can put up or shut up

"Today's rule is your opportunity to vote NO and stop these provisions from moving forward."

Watch Los Angeles mayor sound alarm on Trump's military invasion

Mayors across the country are quickly realizing that their cities may be next.

Elon Musk tries to kiss and make up with Trump

On the most dramatic season of “The Bachelor” yet …

Newsom's response to Trump's military invasion is a roadmap for Democrats

"California may be first, but it clearly will not end here. Other states are next.”

Cartoon: Iced

It’s called free(ze) speech.

Trump's FTC is too busy harassing consumers to protect them

“FTC” stands for “fighting trans children,” right?

Meet the woman who sparked Joni Ernst’s ‘we all are going to die’ outburst

One woman’s “we all are going to die” is another woman’s “we all are going to run for office.”

