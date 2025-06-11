What do you look for when you go to a national park? The grandeur of nature? A sense of deep connection? A pride that America preserves these public spaces?

How about if, instead of those things, you got to read signage urging you to report anything in the park that you think makes America look bad? Because that’s what you’re getting.

The Trump administration has ordered the National Park Service to post signs in every park to encourage public feedback on the parks’ presentations of American history, including a QR code so that it is super easy for racists to complain. Because that is what this is really about.

Tourists take in the view at Crater Lake National Park, Oregon, in June 2006.

A sign for the Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield, which was leaked to NPR, says park visitors should identify “any signs or other information that are negative about either past or living Americans or that fail to emphasize the beauty, grandeur, and abundance of landscapes and other natural features.”

That seems relatively benign, but this national park in Missouri sits where the second major battle of the Civil War was fought. It’s a barely veiled request for complaints about how describing the Confederacy in anything but glowing terms is un-American.

Parks were notified of this signage requirement on June 9 and have until June 13 to get signage up everywhere. That’s a comically short timeline in the best of circumstances, but it’s basically impossible given Trump’s deep cuts to the NPS. There aren’t even enough workers to clean the bathrooms in many parks, much less spend time on the administration’s project to whitewash the nation’s history.

That whitewashing project, though, expands far beyond national parks.

In March, Trump issued an executive order about “restoring truth and sanity to American history,” which requires reinstatement of public monuments that had been removed to “perpetuate a false reconstruction of American history, inappropriately minimize the value of certain historical events or figures, or include any other improper partisan ideology.” In effect, this is intended to mandate the return of Confederate monuments and statues to the nation’s parks. Nothing honors American history like requiring displays honoring racists who lost their treasonous war against the country.

A man displays a Confederate flag during a rally regarding the recently vandalized Confederate monument known as “Silent Sam” at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, in August 2018.

While the administration is showing so much tender loving care to memorializing the Confederacy, it doesn’t have that same affection for nontreasonous monuments. The Department of Justice just issued a memo saying Trump has the authority to abolish national monuments. And just to be super clear, two national monuments named in the memo were designated by then-President Joe Biden, both at the request of Native American tribes.

Trump’s administration has also tried to wipe out any commemoration of someone who isn’t a straight white male, like the defense secretary’s gruesome renaming of a Navy ship named after Harvey Milk, the first openly gay person to win public office in California.

Trump isn’t one to let an opportunity to bash immigrants and paint them all as murderous thugs go to waste, which is why he ordered the name of the Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge changed to the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge. Nungaray was a 12-year-old girl allegedly murdered by two undocumented immigrants.

All this to say, it isn’t just the national parks that Trump is using as a way to crowdsource resentments. In February, the Department of Education launched an “End DEI” website, asking people to submit complaints about schools being woke.

Trump and his ilk pretend to be bold stalwarts who fight for free speech, but in actuality, they’re just big babies. They don’t want to reckon with America’s true history. Yes, the “fuck your feelings” crowd is as soft as it gets.