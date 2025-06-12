Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky has finally lost respect for President Donald Trump—but not for any of the reasons you may think.

It's not because Trump is a convicted felon, nor because of his corrupt cryptocurrency dealings, nor the fact that he's deploying the military to police civilians, nor that he’s ignoring the rule of law to punish his perceived enemies.

Instead, it's because Trump uninvited Paul from the annual congressional picnic on the White House lawn, which Paul said was akin to Trump “declar[ing] war” on his family.

"I’ve just been told that I’ve been uninvited from the picnic,” Paul told reporters Wednesday afternoon outside the U.S. Capitol. “I think I’m the first senator in the history of the United States to be uninvited to the White House picnic. The White House is owned by the taxpayers, we all are members of it. Every Democrat will be invited. Every Republican will be invited, but I will be the only one disallowed to come on the grounds of the White House. I just find this incredibly petty.”

Paul was really fired up about being disinvited, as he continued for several minutes about how awful it was that Trump told him he wasn’t invited to the party.

“I have been, I think, nothing but polite to the president,” Paul said. “I have been a intellectual opponent, a public policy opponent, and he’s chosen now to uninvite me from the picnic. And to say my grandson can’t come to the picnic—the level of immaturity is beyond words.”

“It really makes me lose a lot of respect I once had for Donald Trump,” Paul went on, saying that the thinks the pulled invite came from Trump’s staff—who he accused of offering to pay influencers to attack Paul online.

Paul's pulled picnic invite comes after the Kentucky Republican criticized Dear Leader for his idiotic tariff policy, the deficit-busting tax bill, and the military parade that Trump is holding on Saturday—his 79th birthday—on the National Mall like a tinpot dictator.

Paul has said Trump's nonsensical tariffs amount to a tax on American consumers and should be scrapped. And Paul does not support Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” because it raises the debt ceiling—which is among the least offensive parts of the reverse-Robin-Hood legislation.

And on the ridiculous military parade, Paul said, “I love parades, but I’m not really excited about $40 million for a parade. I don't really think the symbolism of tanks and missiles is really what we’re all about … all the images that come to mind are Soviet Union and North Korea.”

Paul isn't the only lawmaker uninvited from the picnic Trump is throwing.

Fellow Kentucky GOP Rep. Thomas Massie—one of two Republicans to vote against the "Big Beautiful Bill" in the House—said he was also pulled from the guest list.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky speaks to a colleague before President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 4.

"Incredibly petty & shortsighted of Trump’s staff to exclude Republicans from the annual White House picnic while inviting Pelosi and every Democrat," Massie wrote in a post on X. "I always give my few tickets to my staff and their kids, but apparently this year my tickets have been withheld as well. Low class."

After Paul and Massie went public, Trump put up a Truth Social post on Thursday morning, disputing that Paul was ever unwelcome at the event.

“Of course Senator Rand Paul and his beautiful wife and family are invited to the BIG White House Party tonight,” Trump wrote. “He’s the toughest vote in the history of the U.S. Senate, but why wouldn’t he be? Besides, it gives me more time to get his Vote on the Great, Big, Beautiful Bill, one of the greatest and most important pieces of legislation ever put before our Senators & Congressmen/women. It will help to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! I look forward to seeing Rand. The Party will be Great!”

Trump did not address whether Massie—whom Trump has publicly criticized and said should be ousted from Congress—is also welcome.