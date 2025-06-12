President Donald Trump launched into yet another bizarre rant against windmills at the White House on Thursday, beginning with the claim, “The windmills are killing our country, by the way.”

It only got more bonkers from there.

Trump signed a series of joint resolutions rolling back California’s electric vehicle initiatives, which aimed to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, and used the moment to attack renewable energy too. The Biden administration approved the green initiative, but the Republican-led Congress voted to reverse the approval back in May.

While Trump’s feelings on electric vehicles seem to wax and wane depending on the state of his relationship with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, he has been consistent in his absolute revulsion for windmills.

Related | Noted gasbag Donald Trump takes aim at his nemesis—the wind

“The fields are littered with them—junk. They're littered with them,” he babbled. “And they get older, and they get rusty, and they get bad, and they get—this is in other countries also—it's the greatest scam in history,” Trump said.

But he was just getting warmed up.

“They're ugly,” he added, veering into a rambling anecdote about a friend who allegedly delayed visiting his ailing mother because he was so distressed by the sight of windmills dotting the skyline near his childhood home in Minnesota.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced on Thursday that the state would sue the Trump administration in response to the latest maneuvers.

"The President's divisive, partisan agenda is jeopardizing our lives, our economy and our environment," Bonta said. "It's reckless, it's illegal, and because of it, we'll be seeing the Trump administration in court again for the 26th time."

Don Trumpote has a long history of railing against windmills, frequently ranting about how ugly they are, how many birds he believes they kill, and his strange belief that wind power only works when it is windy. At times, Trump’s anger toward windmills has reached almost elemental proportions.

“The wind, the wind, the wind is, the wind is bullshit” he declared at a rally in October 2024.

In April, Trump’s Interior Secretary Doug Burgum halted construction on a multibillion-dollar offshore wind farm that was projected to power more than 500,000 homes in New York. The move appeared aimed at coercing Gov. Kathy Hochul into reopening the Constitution natural gas pipeline, which was shut down in 2020.

Trump’s war on clean energy is a political power move to protect wealthy fossil fuel and car companies—and we all will pay the price.