Will Trump's goons use soccer matches to meet grisly deportation goals?

What could possibly go wrong?

Prestigious scholarship board resigns en masse over Trump interference

Trump’s assault on higher education continues.

GOP senator turns on Trump for the pettiest reason you can imagine

This is what makes Rand Paul finally lose respect for Trump?

Vance secretly meets with Fox News owners amid network's LA protest lies

At the end of the day, the most important thing to Trump is to look good on TV.

Cartoon: Macho, macho protests

That’s inconvenient.

Trump takes another shot at making his 34 felony convictions go away

Same 34 convictions, now with an all-new legal team!

‘He’s lost it’: Gavin Newsom blasts Trump’s mental fitness

That’s certainly not worrisome when talking about the leader of the free world.

California senator gets roughed up by Noem's DHS thugs—for asking a question

If this is the way the Trump administration treats our lawmakers, imagine how it is for everyone else.

