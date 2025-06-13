Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis thinks vehicular manslaughter is morally okay, as long as you’re hitting a dirty, ICE-hating liberal.

“If you’re driving on one of those streets and a mob comes and surrounds your vehicle and threatens you, you have a right to flee for your safety, and so if you drive off and you hit one of these people, that’s their fault for impinging on you,” he told right-wing podcaster Dave Rubin on Wednesday. “You don’t have to sit there and just be a sitting duck and let the mob grab you out of your car and drag you through the streets.”

Los Angeles police officers with batons and riot gear approach protesters in Los Angeles on June 9.

Protests have been spreading across the country this week in solidarity with the ongoing anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, where ICE agents infiltrated the sanctuary city to conduct immigration raids and arrests last week.

Chaos ensued when President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard and hundreds of active-duty Marines to quell the protests—without the consent of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Now that residents of other states have started protests of their own, DeSantis, who is busy trying to bury his own family scandals, has made his stance very clear.

“You have no right to commandeer streets. First of all, it’s just wrong. Second of all, that has huge impacts on people’s quality of life,” he said.

DeSantis’ response to anti-ICE protests is generally unsurprising considering his other shady endeavors, like recently being called out by the Orlando Sentinel for omitting “LGBTQ and Hispanic communities” from the annual Pulse shooting statement honoring the victims.

Given the shooting, which happened 9 years ago on June 12, 2016, occurred at an LGBTQ+ nightclub and involved many Latinos, DeSantis’ move is a flagrant display of racism and homophobia.

Then again, DeSantis’ idea of protecting his constituents is arming daycare workers, so what’s running over a protester every now and then?