Trump is making life hell for immigrants in California—and everywhere else

His cruelty knows no geographical bounds.

DeSantis says people can hit protesters with cars

Not surprising coming from the man who thinks day care workers should carry guns.

Republicans celebrate federal agents roughing up Sen. Alex Padilla

They always fall in line, no matter what.

Cartoon: The few, the proud

Marines might be even more surprised by Trump’s next “mission” for them.

Israel’s attack on Iran exposes cracks in MAGA coalition

The factions are fighting over this scary development.

Josh Hawley finally finds an insurrection he wants to investigate

The Missouri senator wants to bring back McCarthyism.

Trump promised relief for migrant farmers. His team didn’t get the memo

Empty promises are par for the course when you’re a compulsive liar.

RFK Jr. spews even more anti-vax lies on Fox News

He wants to Make Communicable Diseases Great Again.

