A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
Trump is making life hell for immigrants in California—and everywhere else
His cruelty knows no geographical bounds.
DeSantis says people can hit protesters with cars
Not surprising coming from the man who thinks day care workers should carry guns.
Republicans celebrate federal agents roughing up Sen. Alex Padilla
They always fall in line, no matter what.
Cartoon: The few, the proud
Marines might be even more surprised by Trump’s next “mission” for them.
Israel’s attack on Iran exposes cracks in MAGA coalition
The factions are fighting over this scary development.
Josh Hawley finally finds an insurrection he wants to investigate
The Missouri senator wants to bring back McCarthyism.
Trump promised relief for migrant farmers. His team didn’t get the memo
Empty promises are par for the course when you’re a compulsive liar.
RFK Jr. spews even more anti-vax lies on Fox News
He wants to Make Communicable Diseases Great Again.
