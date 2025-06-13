The Trump family is working to hire foreign workers for its winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, at the same time that President Donald Trump is using the federal government to attack undocumented immigrants in Los Angeles and across the country.

Forbes reports that the winery is currently seeking 31 temporary foreign laborers, citing a listing on the official Department of Labor website that notes, “This job requires workers to perform agricultural field work in a vineyard handling manual tasks including pruning, thinning and harvesting activities associated with production of grapes.”

Positions are offered at $15.81 per hour.

Trump’s third child, Eric, is listed on the Trump Winery website as the company’s president. And, as Forbes notes, the company has relied on foreign workers for years, with filings for more than 1,880 seasonal workers on record since 2008. In fact, the company has increased its usage of foreign workers from 121 in 2021 to 178 in 2024.

In 2019, the Washington Post reported that Trump had hired undocumented immigrant workers for his New York golf course, and managers were accused of pressuring those employees to do extra work without pay.

A cartoon by Jack Ohman.

Undocumented immigrants who worked for Trump came forward in 2020, revealing that they paid taxes on the income they earned from his companies, even as he evaded paying his own.

The Trump Winery’s push for hiring foreign workers comes as Trump has amped up immigration enforcement, including ICE raids on businesses that employ undocumented workers. Instead of the purported dangerous criminals that Trump campaigned on deporting, his foot soldiers have been rounding up innocent people shopping at Home Depot or working at their local car wash.

The National Guard has been deployed in massive numbers to help ICE’s abductions and to quell protests against them.

Trump’s brand is “America First,” but while he engages in lurid lies about immigrants using fascist terminology, he and his family have been happy to profit from their labor.