Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland addressed the country from the steps of the U.S. Capitol Friday, offering inspiration to the millions of people planning to protest against the Trump administration’s latest authoritarian actions on Saturday.

A protester holds a sign that reads, “Federal employees don’t work for kings.”

“We have no kings here. We have no queens here. We have no emperors. We have no dictators, we have no despots, and we have no serfs and no slaves and no subjects. And none of us is a subject to Donald Trump. None of us is a subject to Mike Johnson,” Raskin told reporters. “We are all citizens. Those of us who aspire and attain to public office are nothing but the servants of the people.”

He continued to invoke words directly from the U.S. Constitution—something President Donald Trump knows little about.

“And the minute that somebody in public office thinks that they’re a king, they’re a queen, they’re an emperor, they’re a dictator, that it is time for the people to evict, eject, reject, impeach, try, convict, and start all over again. Because the most important words of our Constitution are the three first words of the Constitution: ‘We the people,’” Raskin said.

Raskin’s words strike the right chord as the country braces for what promises to be an historic weekend, with “No Kings” protests set to coincide with Trump’s ridiculous birthday military parade.

Trump has threatened the use of “heavy force” against any protesters at the parade. Meanwhile, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida escalated his violent rhetoric against dissenters, suggesting that people can hit protesters with their cars.

It’s time to hit the streets!