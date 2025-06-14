No one seems eager to celebrate President Donald Trump on his birthday—not even most of his Republican friends.

For weeks, Trump has hyped up his June 14 military parade in Washington, a spectacle of fireworks, flyovers, and tanks intended to honor both the Army’s 250th anniversary and his own 79th birthday. He’s promised an “unforgettable celebration” and even threatened potential protestors with “very big force.”

Most Democrats were never going to show. But now even some Republicans are bailing.

Earlier this week, Politico surveyed 50 GOP lawmakers, and just seven said they planned to stay in D.C. for the festivities. The Wall Street Journal followed up and found more Republicans skipping out, with some even publicly questioning the event’s price tag, which could run between $25 and $45 million, all taxpayer-funded.

On Wednesday, the HuffPost caught up with nearly a dozen GOP senators. Many dodged simple questions about whether they planned to attend or how they felt about the cost.

Donald Trump, birthday boy

Utah Sen. Mike Lee said he “might be” going, then punted when asked about the price: “Uh, I have not looked into [it].”

Others were more blunt. “It’s the president’s call, but if it were me, I’d save the money,” Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana told the Journal. “I mean, we’re a lion, and a lion doesn’t have to tell you it’s a lion. Everybody knows it’s a lion. So why spend the 40-plus million dollars to tell people that we’re a lion?”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin—no fan of federal spending—said he wouldn’t attend, either. “I don’t like spending on anything,” he said, before adding that if you were going to splurge, “this is probably not a bad thing.” He didn’t offer much of a response for skipping.

Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri gave one of the more awkward answers. He isn’t planning to go but admits he doesn’t have other plans. Asked whether he just wasn’t a fan of parades, he told the Journal, “Oh, I love parades.”

Others were more direct. Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said he’d be in his home state campaigning for governor. Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee said Trump’s birthday parade would conflict with his daughter’s 18th birthday. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said it was his anniversary. “I choose to be married,” he added.

Also skipping are Senate GOP Whip John Barrasso, House Speaker Mike Johnson, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, and Senate Majority Leader John Thune.

Sen. Jim Justice of West Virginia said he won’t be attending, either. But he added, helpfully, “I think it’s great celebrating the military.”

Maybe so. But let’s be real: This parade isn’t about the military. It’s about Trump.

On Saturday, starting at 4 PM ET, Americans will get the privilege of watching their tax dollars fund a North Korea-style show of military might on the president’s birthday. Trump may claim it’s for the Army, but the timing—and tone—make it clear: It’s about his parade.

And no one seems to be clamoring for it, except for Trump and his inner circle. According to a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute, three-quarters of Americans (76%) oppose spending $45 million on “a large parade of soldiers, weapons, and combat vehicles” to mark the Army’s 250th birthday and Trump’s birthday. Forty-eight percent of Americans “strongly” oppose the parade, while just 6% “strongly” favor it.

Solid majorities of Democrats (93%) and independents (80%) are against the parade, along with a slim majority of Republicans (52%). Even among Americans who view Trump favorably, 52% oppose the parade.

Put simply, even Trump’s base isn’t buying the hype. And if past events are any guide—like the underwhelming turnout at both of his inaugurations—there’s little reason to expect this one to be different.

Some Republicans on Capitol Hill apparently didn’t even know the parade was happening.

“Oh, wow, that sounds cool,” said Sen. Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming—until the Journal reporter told her the estimated cost. “Oh, good heavens,” she responded.

People take part in the "No Kings Day" protest on Presidents Day in Washington, in support of federal workers and against recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, on Feb. 17.

Even with the president working to hold onto whatever support he can, the lineup is thin. According to Politico, some of the only “yes” RSVPs include far-right Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, Cory Mills of Florida, and Elise Stefanik of New York.

Trump’s team insists he’ll be joined by “top military leaders” and Cabinet members like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins. A White House spokeswoman promised a “historic crowd.”

Maybe. But the louder presence is expected to be in the streets.

On the same day, anti-Trump protesters are planning rallies in 1,800 communities nationwide under the banner “No Kings Day,” opposing the Trump’s authoritarian drift. Organizers say it could be the largest day of protest since his second term began, eclipsing April’s “Hands Off” rallies, which brought hundreds of thousands of Americans to the streets.

So yes, Trump may get his tanks and flyovers. But the crowd? The celebration? The love? That looks unlikely. For all the pomp and bravado, it’s shaping up to be an expensive reminder that even his own party would rather be anywhere else.