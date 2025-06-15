The Trump administration’s authoritarian regime has intensified over the week as we’ve approached President Donald Trump’s dictator-style birthday military parade on Saturday.

After launching a federal invasion of Los Angeles, Trump and his cronies threatened critics with prosecution and prison. And after a week of struggling before congressional committees, it seems Trump’s cabinet of cosplayers would rather physically attack a sitting senator than provide any answers.

And it’s all on video!

Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California was manhandled by law enforcement officers on Thursday after he attempted to ask Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem a question during a news conference in Los Angeles.

Before he could finish his question, he was forcibly removed, thrown to the ground, and handcuffed.

It took House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries just one explosive minute to spotlight the Trump administration’s failure to deliver on any of the president’s campaign promises while branding critics and protesters of his heinous deportation policies as “insurrectionists.”

A day after offering up tough talk on how Democratic officials should be arrested for impeding agents who are attempting to abduct immigrants in Los Angeles, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan retreated after California Gov. Gavin Newsom called his bluff.

TACOs for everyone!

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware was forced to give Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth a history and foreign policy lesson on Wednesday.

During a Senate budget subcommittee hearing, Hegseth dismissively downplayed the contributions of European allies in past wars, using Afghanistan—where he served—as an example.

Needless to say, Coons was not impressed by the former Fox News contributor’s retelling of history.

During an immigration hearing on Thursday, GOP Rep. Brandon Gill of Texas pivoted into a bizarre attack on transgender rights. Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker of Illinois, who was testifying at the time, quickly called out Gill, castigating him for his bigoted political stunt.

Things did not go smoothly on Wednesday for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who testified before the House Ways and Means Committee, when asked about the nature of privacy sharing between the Treasury Department and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency.

During a House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday, Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of California did not mince words as he slammed a renewed GOP effort to repeal the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, which has protected abortion providers and people seeking abortions for more than three decades.

It’s been yet another chaotic week of Republican incompetence, and unfortunately there are no signs that they’ll learn from their mistakes anytime soon.

For more video content, please check out Daily Kos on YouTube.