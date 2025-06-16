President Donald Trump is in Canada for the Group of 7 summit, known as G7. While the group of world leaders is primarily focused on the escalating conflict between Iran and Israel, Trump used the worldwide media attention as an opportunity to make a case for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, whose country was kicked to the curb in 2014.

“The G7 used to be the G8. Barack Obama and a person named Trudeau didn't want to have Russia,” Trump yammered during a photo session alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. “And then I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn't have a war right now if you had Russia and, and you wouldn't have a war right now if Trump were president.”

Trump blathered on, claiming he knew back in 2014 that kicking Russia and Putin out of the group after it annexed Crimea was “a very big mistake.”

“It was a mistake in that you spent so much time talking about Russia,” Trump said “He's no longer at the table. So it makes life more complicated. But you wouldn't have had the war. And, other than that, I think we're going to accomplish a lot.”

Trump’s unwavering loyalty to Russian interests and his inexplicable servility to dictator Putin have thrown the United States’ standing with the world into disarray. Trump’s very public support for Russia’s attempted annexation of Ukraine has been shameful, and Monday’s display was more of the same.

The Pew Research Center polled G7 countries’ citizens about their confidence in Trump and his ability to “do the right thing on world affairs” going into this week’s summit. The results are what you might expect.

It seems that for Trump, who it appears wants to be just like Putin, two (or more) wrongs do make a right.

Related| Trump admits to treating Putin with kid gloves