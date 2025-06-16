A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Alleged Minnesota assassin was Trump supporter who echoed GOP views

The more Trump rises to power, the more violence rises.

Trump family’s latest grift is coming for your phone

Just what you wanted: Trump (literally) in your ear.

GOP senator slammed for disgusting tweets about Minnesota shooting

Two people were killed and two others were severely injured. But it’s all a joke to this shameful Republican.

You won't believe the latest dystopian step companies are taking

What could go wrong with Elon Musk basically running a company town?

Cartoon: Trump’s stair incident

Those damn immigrants …

Walz condemns political violence as Republicans push conspiracies

“This cannot be the norm.”

In the Trump administration, merit-based hiring really means lying

Everyone exaggerates on their resume a little bit. Right, Bryan Bedford?

Trump still can’t make that pesky sexual abuse case go away

No worries, his pals on the Supreme Court can help him out with that.

Click here to see more cartoons.