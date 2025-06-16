We’re sorry to remind you of this, but it has officially been 10 years since Donald Trump announced his bid for presidency. Of course, he would have made the run a lot sooner if his spiritual adviser, Paula White, hadn’t told him that God thought it was too soon.

But when the now-convicted-felon announced his plans on June 16, 2015, he set in motion a whirlwind of changes to come over the next decade.

"Quite simply, it is time to bring real leadership to Washington,” Trump’s press release said at the time. “The fact is, the American Dream is dead—but if I win, I will bring it back bigger and better and stronger than ever before. Together we will Make America Great Again!"

In his efforts to Make America Great Again, the two-time president—who still might be vying for a third term—has done quite a bit of damage.

Over the past ten years, Trump has made America healthy again by pulling out some weird tricks, like suggesting people inject bleach to fight off COVID-19. Then again, he did later appoint an anti-vax fanatic to head the department that oversees the production and promotion of vaccines, so at least he is consistent.

And while he managed to make enemies out of a chunk of his first-term GOPers, like former Vice President Mike Pence—perhaps for almost getting him killed—he finally got to turn the White House into the reality show he always wanted. From “MTV Road Rules” to “Fox & Friends” the administration has its fair share of TV stars.

In terms of destruction he has done in the U.S., Trump’s handiwork has created mass economic panic from international tariffs and active military in the streets of Los Angeles—but that’s just from the past few months.

He’s managed to bring back a reinforced version of his travel ban while, again, dismantling environmental regulations meant to keep billionaires and their businesses from tearing through the environment.

Even looking at 2024, the president and his new vice president were spewing outright lies about Haitians eating cats and dogs while going on bizarre 39-minute dance breaks onstage in front of supporters.

It’s almost impossible to imagine what a presidency looked like before a Diet Coke button existed in the Oval Office or elected officials were attacking, sometimes physically, professional journalists.

Ten years later, the country looks a lot different. And we’re certainly far from making America great again.