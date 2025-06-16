California Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to excel at playing right-wing whack-a-mole. On Monday, he quickly slapped down both Donald Trump Jr. and GOP Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri after they threw xenophobic jabs his way.

Trump Jr. appeared on right-wing pablum regurgitator Benny Johnson’s web show Monday, where the two discussed the back and forth between Newsom and GOP officials—including border czar Tom Homan, who threatened to arrest Newsom—regarding President Donald Trump’s illegal deployment of the National Guard in Los Angeles.

“No one's above the law—unless you're a leftist,” Trump Jr. joked.

Newsom quickly fired back on X, writing, “Promo code ARREST for 15% off your Trump Phone.”

It was a reference to the Trump family’s latest grift, “Trump Mobile,” a Trump-branded mobile service complete with a gold-plated “T1 phone” that the Trumps claim is “made in the USA” but is likely produced in China.

Meanwhile, eager not to be left out of a public spanking, Rep. Jason Smith attempted his Xeroxed version of a law-and-order attack.

“Governor, I suggest focusing on the lawlessness and crime in LA and San Francisco instead of auditioning for the 2028 Presidential primary with stale talking points,” he wrote on X.

Newsom responded with a rather embarrassing statistic.

”Your state’s homicide rate is 117% higher than California’s,” he wrote.

Ouch.

Trump and the GOP’s attacks on California have, in part, helped resuscitate Newsom’s political career, after he was justifiably criticized for statements placing him to the right of most Democrats following Trump’s inauguration.

Regardless, Newsom remains a target for Trump and the right, who remain hell-bent on turning Democratic-led states and municipalities into war zones, regardless of how many overtures Democrats make toward right-wing immigration policies.

As the country unites against the transparent authoritarianism of the Trump administration, Newsom has a chance to recalibrate, using his political acumen to do what’s right.