During a Q&A session on Air Force One on the way to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, President Donald Trump was both dismissive and cryptically existential when addressing the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

When asked why he posted on Truth Social that “everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!” Monday evening, Trump dismissed his online freakout as a precautionary measure.

Reporter: What is this thinking on that call for Tehran to evacuate? Is there a threat or is there incoming? What was the thinking down the line? Trump: No, not at all. I want people to be safe, and that's always possible. A thing like that can happen. I just want people to be safe.

Similarly, Trump’s early departure from the G7 summit in Canada, citing the growing tensions between Israel and Iran, predictably created global and domestic fear and confusion.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins also asked Trump if the United States’ potential involvement in a war with Iran would include bombing alleged nuclear facilities, to which Trump offered an equally incoherent response.

“There’s no guarantees in life, you know that? Look at you, right? There's no guarantees,” he said.

And when reporters asked about his own Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s comments during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in March, when she declared that “Iran is not building a nuclear weapon,” Trump immediately shot them down.

“I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having it,” he said.

The only consistent aspect of the Trump administration is the chaos and incoherency that defines it.