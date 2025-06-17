President Donald Trump isn’t even putting his war plans in a questionably secure Signal group chat anymore; he’s just airing out national intelligence directly on Truth Social.

In one of his latest unhinged posts Tuesday, Trump wrote that he knew the whereabouts of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“He is an easy target, but is safe there - We are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he wrote.

In a follow-up post, Trump exclaimed, “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.”

Watching the United States potentially jump into a war play out on the president’s self-made social media platform is a new one for the history books, that’s for sure. But for now, Trump has told reporters that he doesn’t plan to go on the offensive unless Iran attacks U.S. assets.

"Oh, we'll come down so hard. If they do anything to our people, we'll come down so hard. Then the gloves are off so beautifully," he told reporters Tuesday on his way back from the G7 Summit. "I think they know not to touch our troops. We'll find out."

After complaining about the absence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Trump fled the G7 Summit early to address what’s unfolding in the Middle East. But since then, it seems like he’s just handling it all on his phone.

On June 12, Israel made its first missile strike on Iran, killing hundreds of people. As of Tuesday, 24 people have reportedly been killed in subsequent attacks in Israel. Civilians have been targeted on both sides.

And as the Trump administration seems to weigh jumping back into war, Trump’s ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, can’t escape the public eye.

On Tuesday, Trump shared on Truth Social a screenshot of a lengthy text he received from Huckabee.

A screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post, featuring a text message from Huckabee.

“Mr. President, God spared you in Butler,PA to be the most consequential President in a century—maybe ever,” the text read.

He went on to make a bizarre reference to the nuclear bombing of Japan during World War II.

“No president in my lifetime has been in a position like yours. Not since [President Harry] Truman in 1945,” Huckabee wrote. “I don’t reach out to persuade you. Only to encourage you. I believe you will hear from heaven and that voice is far more important than mine or ANYONE else’s.”

And while a war between Israel and Iran might be a good time for the ambassador to Israel to be in the president’s ear, when he’s someone with a penchant for making concentration camp jokes, it might be best if he sits this one out.