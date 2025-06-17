Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday, one week after being roughed up and detained by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s henchmen during a press conference where he attempted to ask a question.

“And even as the National Guardsman and the FBI agent who served as my escorts and brought me into the press briefing room stood by silently knowing full well who I was,” Padilla recalled, “I was pushed and pulled—struggled to maintain my balance.”

Padilla was in Los Angeles being briefed on the Trump administration’s ongoing deportation raids, which included sending in thousands of National Guard members against Gov. Gavin Newsom and Mayor Karen Bass’ wishes. The Mexican American senator was escorted into the press conference in progress, and was manhandled when he tried to push back on Noem’s lies.

“I was forced to the ground,” Padilla said. “First on my knees. And then flat on my chest. And as I was handcuffed and marched down a hallway, repeatedly asking ‘Why am I being detained?’ Not once did they tell me why.”

“I pray you never have a moment like this,” he added, possibly addressing some of the Republicans who celebrated his detainment.

Padilla’s full speech was powerful, detailing his journey from son of immigrants to engineering student to public servant, motivated by conservative, xenophobic scapegoating to fight for a better America that honors its immigrant roots.

You can watch Padilla’s full speech here.