A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

ICE is going broke, thanks to Trump

It certainly is hard to deport 3,000 people a day when you’re out of money.

Senate Republicans push for more Medicaid cuts, voters be damned

Gotta make sure those billionaires get their tax cuts!

John Eastman gave his all to Trump—and is getting screwed in return

This is what you get for being loyal to Trump.

Consumer spending drops thanks to TACO Trump and his economic chaos

No one wants to make big purchases in this economy.

Cartoon: Ice, ice, burger

With Trump, there are always exceptions.

Trump thinks his Iran freakout and ensuing panic were no big deal

He may say one thing out loud, but his Truth Social posts say something very confusingly different.

'No decency': GOP senator can't escape rage over his response to shootings

Sen. Mike Lee’s trivialization of a political assassination is just disgusting.

Suddenly Texas doesn’t care about building a big, beautiful wall

So much for “Build that wall.”

Click here to see more cartoons.