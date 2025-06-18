We’ll give him this: President Donald Trump is getting pretty creative with his stolen election conspiracy theories.

President Donald Trump watches a flagpole being installed on June 18.

During a press conference Wednesday, Trump said that China helped rig the 2020 election … using license plates. The bizarre claim came during what was ostensibly supposed to be an unveiling of his only presidential accomplishment: the installation of egregiously tall, “top-of-the-line” flagpoles on the White House grounds.

“Not only did they cheat, I guess you saw yesterday it came out with China and the license plates—tens of thousands of cards. They use those cards to vote in the second election—my second—the one in 2020. Because as everybody here knows, I won that election by a lot,” he said.

He rambled on, telling the reporters that they are “not real people.”

“The only good thing I can say is this is a much, much more historic term than I think I could have had as a second term. This is a much more historic election,” he said. “And now we're going to put up a beautiful flagpole, and we're going to put up a flag, and I hope you enjoy it. And let's see how real people work. These are real people. You're not real people. Your job is too easy. Okay. Thank you very much.”

Trump’s barely coherent accusation seems to be an attempt to echo FBI Director Kash Patel, who recently promoted the conspiracy theory that China was mass-producing fake driver’s licenses in order to influence the 2020 election.

As his polling plummets, Trump has been moving the United States closer toward a war with Iran through unhinged social media posts and alarming public remarks.

At the same time, Trump has been lashing out at his own Cabinet, looking for scapegoats as his grasp on reality worsens alongside his mood.