Senate Democrats staged a near-total boycott Wednesday of a GOP-led hearing into former President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and the alleged “cover-up” surrounding it—an evidence-free crusade Republicans refuse to let go of.

Only two Democrats showed up at the start: Sens. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Peter Welch of Vermont. Durbin, the Judiciary Committee’s ranking member, didn’t stay long. He used his opening remarks to torch the hearing as a sideshow, then walked out.

“The Republican majority on this committee has not held a single oversight hearing despite numerous critical challenges facing the nation that are under our jurisdiction,” Durbin said, highlighting the recent assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and the handcuffing of Sen. Alex Padilla during a Department of Homeland Security press event—issues he said deserve real attention. Padilla, a California Democrat, also serves on the Judiciary Committee.

U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., is pushed out of the room as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem holds a news conference regarding the recent protests in Los Angeles, on June 12.

“Apparently, armchair diagnosing former President Biden is more important than the issues of grave concern, which I have mentioned,” Durbin added.

He then went even further, suggesting that if cognitive decline was really the issue, Republicans should be looking at President Donald Trump.

“If we’re going to make a question of cognitive ability, I think we should consider what happened in Alberta, Canada, just this week,” Durbin said before playing a video montage of Trump rambling about hurricanes being “the wettest from the standpoint of water” and migrants “eating the dogs” and “eating the cats.”

Welch didn’t hang around either. According to Politico, he exited soon after denouncing the proceedings as a waste of time that had nothing to do with his constituents.

The hearing—absurdly titled “Unfit to Serve: How the Biden Cover-Up Endangered America and Undermined the Constitution”—underscores how Republicans in Congress remain fixated on Biden’s final months in office, even though he’s largely stepped out of public life. It featured three GOP witnesses, including former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer and former administration official Theodore Wold. Their testimony mostly revolved around Biden’s use of an autopen and media coverage of his mental acuity during his final months in office.

Meanwhile, over in the House, Oversight Chair James Comer is running his own investigation into Biden’s mental state, lining up interviews with former senior White House staff in search of anything to back up the GOP’s claims. On top of that, Trump’s Justice Department is reportedly weighing whether Biden was competent enough to issue pardons during his final weeks of office, yet another autopen-related conspiracy.

Oversight Chair James Comer

Still, Republicans treated Wednesday’s Senate hearing like Watergate 2.0.

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas declared the situation a “constitutional crisis” and used the panel—and his social media feed—to push claims that Biden’s aides, or even Jill Biden, were secretly running the show. Part of his so-called evidence included a Beltway book co-written by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’s Alex Thompson, which alleges that Biden’s inner circle concealed his declining abilities.

“We need to know who was in charge during the last months of the Biden administration,” Cornyn said.

It’s not hard to see what’s going on. Cornyn, who cochairs the committee, is locked in a high-stakes 2026 primary fight against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—and trying to out-MAGA his opponent.

His cochair, Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri, echoed the talking points and blasted Democrats for walking out.

“This de facto boycott is not just a refusal to participate,” Schmitt said. “It’s a refusal to serve the American people who deserve answers about who was truly leading their government.”

But Democrats are right to call this what it is: a farce. Biden is no longer in office. The GOP’s obsession with his mental fitness isn’t about oversight—it’s about keeping a tired narrative alive.

And like we’ve said before, they probably won’t stop. Because at this point, it’s all they’ve got.