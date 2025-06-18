A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump is feuding with his top intelligence official as war inches closer

Very normal and no big deal at all.

Noem’s DHS disaster could wreck FEMA—just as hurricane season begins

ICE Barbie’s out-of-control deportation spending is affecting other government agencies.

Inside Trump’s bigoted push to ban girls from school sports

It was never about girls and their safety.

Cartoon: He's armed

When a senator becomes a threat.

Obama has a terrifying warning for the future of our country

He sees the U.S. "drifting into something that is not consistent with American democracy."

Army gives shady offer to tech bros so they can play soldier

What could go wrong with making these rich geeks part-time lieutenant colonels?

MAGA fight! Watch Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson spar over Iran

It’s so hard to pick a side in this war of the worst.

Trump’s ‘anti-Christian bias’ task force meets—and things get weird

When Dr. Phil takes center stage, you know it’s not good.

Bad news: Supreme Court will hear a case about fake pregnancy clinics

And the conservative majority always lends a sympathetic ear to these anti-choice actors.

Click here to see more cartoons.