Sen. Lindsey Graham, who has served four terms in the House and is currently in his fourth term in the Senate—and therefore should really know better—is busy behaving like a teenage edgelord on X.

Fam, is it good when a sitting senator implies that Israel should bomb a boat carrying Greta Thunberg, the 22-year-old climate change activist?

On Sunday, Graham posted a picture of Thunberg on the deck of the Freedom Flotilla, currently bound for Gaza by sea to try to break Israel’s aid blockade so that Gazans could receive critical aid and food. Graham’s post was brief and snitty, but manages to be remarkably repugnant nonetheless: “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!”

Climate activist Greta Thunberg

Though Graham is definitely taking heat online for the post, it was still up there on X, the Everything App for Nazis, on Monday.

There’s been no attempt by Graham to get ahead of this post, to somehow spin it as an innocent jab. And indeed, given that the Freedom Flotilla was attacked by drones in May, causing a fire and a hull breach on an unarmed boat of civilians, there’s no reason to give Graham the benefit of the doubt here and pretend he didn’t know what he was implying.

This isn’t even the first time Graham has waxed rhapsodic about how great it is to bomb civilians. Appearing last year on “Meet the Press,” Graham compared Israel’s brutal war against Gaza to World War II and suggested that perhaps we should just give Israel nukes to drop on the civilian population:

“When we were faced with destruction as a nation after Pearl Harbor, fighting the Germans and the Japanese, we decided to end the war by the bombing [of] Hiroshima [and] Nagasaki with nuclear weapons. That was the right decision. Give Israel the bombs they need to end the war. They can’t afford to lose.”

It’s extremely weird to see Graham descend into this sort of guttersniping. While you do not have to hand it to Graham ever, it’s Trumpism that has built a permission structure for Graham to behave like this.

Graham’s post is, arguably, worse than the time that Andrew Tate, the professional misogynist currently facing multiple criminal charges, went after Thunberg on X in late 2022. That’s not just because Graham is a sitting senator and Tate is a manosphere buffoon. Tate’s post only taunted Thunberg for her climate activism, tagging her and saying, “Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions.”

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive on Feb. 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The brothers were charged with human trafficking in Romania and arrived in the U.S. after authorities lifted travel restrictions.

And why wouldn’t people like Graham feel emboldened to treat their social media account as a place to attack people? The Trump administration is busy rewarding people with absolutely appalling online presences with jobs in his administration.

Take Paul Ingrassia, a 30-year-old with the slenderest of legal experience, who Trump just tapped to run the Office of Special Counsel. Ingrassia is so fond of Andrew Tate that he has acted as Tate’s publicist, used his social media to praise Tate as “the embodiment of the ancient ideal of excellence,” and was part of Tate’s legal team. Ingrassia has also used social media and his Substack to call for notorious white supremacist Nick Fuentes to be “freed.” No, not because Fuentes was in jail, but because he wasn’t being allowed to post his garbage on X for a while.

The baby brownshirts with high-level jobs at the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which may or may not be currently run by Elon Musk, also have histories of posting racist and misogynist things online. One of those feral children, Gavin Kliger, is also a big fan of Andrew Tate and Nick Fuentes, and isn’t shy about saying so.

And let’s not forget Marko Elez, who was briefly out of a job after people dug up some of his all-time racist bangers like “You could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity,” “Normalize Indian hate, and “I just want a eugenic immigration policy, is that too much to ask?” Though Elez resigned after the news broke, he was swiftly rehired. Of course he was, because his boss, Musk, gleefully turned X into the Nazi bar it is today and carries his antisemitism into the real world as well, popping off not one but two Nazi salutes at the Trump inauguration.

The GOP has submitted completely to the cult of personality that surrounds Trump. Part of that submission requires them to behave like Trump and his most vocal bigots. It’s a surefire way for them to get Trump’s attention, to let him know that they’ve got his back, and have no problem whatsoever with his casual cruelty. Enjoy your time in the gutter with luminaries like Tate, Sen. Graham.