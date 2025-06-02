A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Boulder attack spotlights Trump efforts to weaken FBI's terrorism fight

Leading the FBI is a guy who wrote pro-Trump children’s books.

Here's how Senate Democrats will try to stop Trump's horrific tax bill

Hint: You—yes, you—play a role.

Republicans are pissed that a Democrat is using their shady tricks

Thanks for the tactic … Vice President JD Vance?

Why can’t corporate media get Trump’s trail of destruction right?

Enter: Daily Kos.

Law firms that caved to Trump are paying a steep price

Who could’ve guessed an unwillingness to fight would scare off clients?

Cartoon: The press conference

Sanewashing in action.

Click here to see more cartoons.