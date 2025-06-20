A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's 'two weeks' schtick is wearing thin as drumbeat to war picks up

Everything will be decided or fixed or announced in two weeks, according to Trump—and he never comes through.

Why men are a problem for Democrats—and what we can do about it

They’re looking for purpose and connection. Let’s give it to them.

Trump's Juneteenth message: Americans get too many days off

That’s really rich coming from the guy who can’t stay away from the golf course.

Cartoon: Doctrines

The Monroe Doctrine has nothing on the Trump Doctrine.

Democrats rip Trump over scheme to hide ICE operations from the public

What are they trying to cover up?

Trump’s judicial picks still suck—and now they're election deniers too

Is that a “Stop the Steal” tattoo peaking out from under their robe?

