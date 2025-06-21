Puerto Ricans tend to typecast Dominicans as being darker-skinned than themselves and emphasize their African influenced facial features and hair texture. Hence Dominicans in Puerto Rico like the darker skinned Haitians in their own country end up experiencing the intense stigmatization, stereotyping, prejudice, discrimination, low social ranking and exclusion to which people of African origin have long been subjected to in that country and elsewhere.

At the root is what some regional sociologists have described as the ‘white bias’. [...]

However as the number of Dominicans in Puerto Rico has grown, they have increasingly become the victims of racism and xenophobia. Numerous studies have documented the increasing hostility towards Dominican immigrants on the Island and its effect on their public image. Like other disadvantaged minorities, Dominicans in Puerto Rico are the main targets of a range of ethnic jokes, racial slurs, quips and anecdotes.

No other sector of Puerto Rico’s population has grown as quickly over the last four decades. Dominicans have displaced Cubans as the leading foreign-born population group, and are now the largest and most visible ethnic minority on the Island. 75 per cent of the migrants live in San Juan where a bustling Dominican community has emerged. San Juan now has the second largest number of migrant Dominicans after New York City.

Approximately 100,000 Dominicans now live in Puerto Rico, of whom about 30,000 are thought to be undocumented illegal immigrants. Some Dominicans are en route to the USA, using Puerto Rico as a take off point, but most remain, forming a distinct enclave minority on the island.

Given the current upswing of Trump-backed ICE deportations on the mainland which violate due process and the protests against them, lesser known are the administration’s moves in Puerto Rico, which are beginning to get mainstream media coverage.

The New York Times published this story from Patricia Mazzei, their Miami bureau chief, who covers both Florida and Puerto Rico, earlier this month, on why the Puerto Rico raids hit differently:

Immigration raids have been so rare in Puerto Rico that its only detention facility, in an office building next to a mall, can hold only about 20 detainees. Yet federal authorities in the U.S. territory have detained more than 500 people since President Trump took office in January. [...] Nearly three-quarters of the detainees have hailed from one country, the Dominican Republic, which lies 80 miles west of Puerto Rico by boat. Many Dominicans share the same ethnic background, language and culture as Puerto Ricans, and the detentions of Dominicans have felt to many Puerto Ricans like an affront. “It’s a historical aberration,” said Néstor Duprey, an associate professor of social sciences at the Inter American University of Puerto Rico. Generations of Dominicans, as well as some Haitians, have migrated to the Puerto Rico archipelago on rickety boats from Hispaniola island, starting families and filling critical jobs in housekeeping, home health care and construction. Other than interdictions at sea and occasional raids in the capital, San Juan, federal authorities largely avoided mass immigration enforcement on the island before now.

The Times interviewed Rebecca González-Ramos, the special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in San Juan, who was quick to deny that racial markers play a role in who to nab:

Federal authorities have faced criticism in Puerto Rico since the recent round of raids began on Jan. 26. A 52-year-old Dominican construction worker died at a job site in March after he fell from a roof where he had been hiding from immigration agents. He fell after the agents left, following the detentions of 13 other workers at the site; Ms. González-Ramos’s office said it did not learn of his death until May. Some detainees and their families worry that they have been targeted for having darker skin than most Puerto Ricans, under the assumption that Dominicans are more likely than Puerto Ricans to be Black. Ms. González-Ramos denied that federal agents consider skin color or accent in deciding whom to detain.

There are folks on the island disputing her denial, calling the ICE arrests racial profiling, Caribbean Television Network reports:

Dolores Espiritusanto, a Dominican-born naturalized American citizen, lives in Barrio Obrero, one of the neighborhoods most densely populated by immigrants. Outside her home, she admits to living in constant fear of arbitrary checks: “You think there are just a few of them? There are many,” she says, referring to ICE agents. She explains that despite her years in Puerto Rico, her accent still reveals her origins. “When I speak, people know I’m not Puerto Rican,” she says with a laugh, but the concern is real, NPR reported. [...] For José Rodriguez, president of the Dominican Human Rights Committee, there’s no doubt about it: “80% of Dominicans are Black. That’s why they’re victims of racial profiling. Because they’re Black.” He closely monitors ICE operations and reports numerous cases of individuals with legal status being arrested simply because they weren’t carrying their resident cards. Some were only released after verification. […] Pastor Nilka Marrero, who leads a church in the Dominican neighborhood, shares her perspective. As a light-skinned Puerto Rican with blue eyes and blonde hair, she notes, “I walk through the barrio, I’ve never been stopped. Nobody even looks at me.” For her, the reality is stark: “If you’re Black, if you walk like a Dominican or look Dominican, they’ll pick you up.” This reality forces her to have difficult conversations with her congregation. “I tell them to try to mask their origin, to speak Puerto Rican Spanish, not Dominican Spanish, to blend in a little so they won’t be noticed.” She reluctantly acknowledges the necessity of such advice. “Do you really need to style your hair that way? When you go to the grocery store, do you have to wear that headscarf?” She concludes resignedly: “I hate telling them to hide who they are, but I don’t want them to get arrested.”

NPR correspondent Adrian Florido, who covers race and identity in America, pressed González-Ramos on the issue, which she continued to deny: