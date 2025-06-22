Survey Says is a weekly series rounding up the most important polling trends or data points you need to know about, plus a vibe check on a trend that’s driving politics.

“Get mean”: Dem voters want new leaders

Democrats may be divided on who should lead the party in 2026 and beyond, but one thing is clear: They’re not pleased with the current bench.

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll reveals significant frustration among Democratic voters who believe their party is too focused on social issues—like transgender rights—and not nearly focused enough on the economy. That disconnect between what voters want and what they think party leaders care about could spell trouble, especially with a critical midterm election map approaching.

Sixty-two percent of self-identified Democrats indicated the party’s leadership should be replaced. Just 24% disagreed. Meanwhile, only 30% of Republicans were dissatisfied with their party’s leadership, even after months of chaos under President Donald Trump.

The poll found that Democrats want the party to concentrate more on everyday needs, particularly the economy and taxing the rich—issues progressives have long championed. However, voters don’t believe party leaders are delivering. For instance, while 86% of Democrats say overhauling the tax code so that wealthy Americans and large corporations pay more should be a top priority, only 72% think party leaders view it that way.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont has led the charge to ban super PACs and “dark money” from Democratic primaries.

The gap is even more pronounced when it comes to reducing corporate influence in politics: 73% of Democrats desire limits on contributions to super PACs, but just 58% believe leadership is aligned.

“Voters are very impatient right now,” said Mark Riddle of Future Majority, a Democratic-aligned research group. “They want elected officials at all levels to address the cost of living, kitchen-table issues, and affordability.”

In short, Democrats want their party to be more assertive on progressive economic policies—affordable child care, cheaper prescription drugs, improved transit, and universal health insurance. But they feel the party’s priorities do not align with theirs.

Then there’s the culture war. Only 17% of Democrats feel that allowing transgender people to compete in girls’ and women’s sports should be a priority. However, 28% believe party leaders treat it as such. That gap, while frustrating, reflects other polling and places transgender Americans in the crossfire of an issue that they didn’t ask to be politicized.

Some Democratic voters told Reuters that the party could borrow from Trump’s tactics.

“A lot of Trump’s success has been with populist messages,” one voter from Baltimore said. “I think there’s [a] similar populist message Democrats can have.”

Another voter, from Phoenix, expressed it more bluntly: He just wants Democrats to “get mean” and stop playing nice with Trump and the GOP.

Extremism isn’t equal—and Americans know it

Americans recognize political extremism on both sides—but they’re more afraid of one than the other.

According to a recent YouGov poll, 55% of U.S. adults say they’re at least somewhat afraid of right-wing extremism, compared to 49% who say the same about left-wing extremism. And when you flip the numbers, the gap gets even clearer: 36% say they’re not at all afraid of left-wing extremism, compared to just 31% who say that about the right. That gives left-wing extremism a net concern score of +13, while right-wing extremism scores a +24.

That aligns with what we’ve seen in real life. One of the most direct ways to assess the danger of political extremism is by tallying the lives it has claimed. And here, the numbers are stark.

Since 9/11, far-right extremists have killed at least 130 people in the U.S.—more than any other political cause, including jihadists, according to a 2023 analysis by the Brookings Institution. The list includes mass shootings, bomb plots, and high-profile attacks like the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, where members of far-right groups like the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, alongside conspiracy theorists and hardcore Trump supporters, attempted to overturn a democratic election.

The violence hasn’t stopped. Just last weekend, Minnesota House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband were shot and killed in what officials are calling a “politically motivated assassination.” A state senator and his wife were also shot but survived their injuries. The alleged gunman, who echoed GOP talking points online, appears to have targeted them for their political views, though investigators have yet to determine his exact motive.

An added wrinkle with right-wing extremism is its foothold within institutions. While most military and law enforcement personnel reject these ideologies, even a small number of extremists in uniform pose a serious threat, especially given their positions on the frontlines of combatting violence.

Yes, left-wing violence exists, and nebulous groups like antifa are often cited by critics. But there’s no real equivalence. In recent years, white supremacists, anti-government radicals, and other far-right actors have been more violent, more lethal, and more politically destabilizing.

And it seems the public is starting to notice.

Voters see through both sides

Neither party has a clear edge when it comes to honesty, according to a new NBC News Decision Desk poll powered by SurveyMonkey.

The poll shows most Americans think politicians in both parties are, more often than not, dishonest. Forty-eight percent of adults say that description fits Republicans, while 44% say the same of Democrats. Around 20%, meanwhile, say they see politicians from either party as “sometimes or always honest.”

Roughly one-third of Americans say politicians from both parties are “about equally honest and dishonest.”

In other words, cynicism runs deep.

And it cuts across party lines. Majorities of both Democrats and Republicans say politicians from their own party are dishonest at least some of the time. Twenty-two percent of Republicans say GOP politicians are sometimes or always dishonest, compared to 14% of Democrats who say the same about their side.

Among Trump and MAGA-aligned Republicans, 20% say GOP politicians are dishonest. That figure climbs to 25% among Republicans who identify more with the party than with Trump. On the left, progressives are more skeptical than party loyalists: 18% say Democratic politicians are sometimes or always dishonest, compared to just 11% of those who align more closely with the party.

The new numbers reflect a volatile political mood, one where distrust is fueling insurgent candidates and backlash against incumbents.

Trump, who built his brand on attacking the establishment and often spreading falsehoods, is back in the White House. Meanwhile, former President Joe Biden, who launched his 2020 campaign on a promise of “truth over lies,” now faces growing criticism over whether he was honest about his cognitive health. He’s brushed off those concerns as simply “wrong.”

No wonder Americans don’t think either party has their back. When asked which party fights for people like them, the largest group—37%—say neither. Twenty-four percent picked the Democratic Party, 22% the GOP, and 18% say both.

Both parties are underwater with voters. Among adults, 57% view the Democratic Party unfavorably, though there are signs that could shift. The GOP fares no better, with 56% saying they view Republicans negatively.

In a climate like this, honesty isn’t just scarce—it’s up for grabs.

Vibe check

Americans’ views of Trump aren’t exactly improving with time. And it’s not just about policy, though his “One Big Beautiful Bill,” the immigration raids in Los Angeles, and his meddling in a potential conflict between Iran and Israel haven’t helped.

Turns out, a lot of people just don’t like him.

As of Friday, only 45.8% of the public said they approve of Trump, while 51.8% did not, according to election analyst Nate Silver’s polling average.