A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Supreme Court keeps comforting the comfortable and afflicting the afflicted

So many rulings, so much injustice.

Trump's Fox News addiction is reportedly behind Iran attacks

And we thought Trump getting all his Cabinet members from Fox News was bad.

Cartoon: Can you hear me now?

Oh good, another Trump grift.

Whoops! Vance accidentally calls his boss ‘dumb’

The vice president is really scraping the bottom of the barrel for excuses on the Iran debacle.

Trump unloads on GOP lawmaker for questioning wisdom of Iran strike

When you cross Trump, you pay the consequences.

Click here to see more cartoons.