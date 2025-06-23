Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy might have once been a reality TV star, but these days nothing upsets him more than seeing his past in the spotlight.

In a New York Times article published Monday, journalist Caroline Kitchener described Duffy as a once “sex-hungry 25-year-old” who starred on MTV’s “Real World,” where he gyrated on a pool table.

Transportation Secretary and President Donald Trump shake hands.

Since then, the supposedly God-fearing Duffy has tried to turn his reputation around, even making pancakes with his wife and nine children for a Fox News segment. But for those who remember—and for the journalist who rolled back the tapes—Duffy was once known for flashing young women and bragging about his number of sexual partners.

Instead of acknowledging his colorful past—much of which was literally caught on tape—Duffy has resorted to a classic Trump team tactic: attacking the reporter’s credibility.

“With all the serious issues facing our country, the New York Times decided to dispatch a former abortion correspondent (cosplaying now as a “family” expert) for a hit piece on me and the Trump administration,” Duffy wrote on X Monday. “NYT reporter [Kitchener] is genuinely disturbed that I’m happily married, have nine kids, and—brace yourself—didn’t abort any of them.”

Kitchener, mind you, is a former Washington Post reporter who won a Pulitzer Prize for her reporting on the fall of Roe v. Wade in 2023.

Duffy’s response is unsurprising for a Cabinet member of President Donald Trump’s, who also touts himself as a man of family values despite his past teeming with sex scandals and connections to Jeffrey Epstein.

And let’s not forget Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has tried to bury his own sexual assault and cheating allegations. Not to mention, his own mother has described him as an abuser of women.

Of course, there’s also Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who advertised a simple life by wading in sewage water with his family, and his 37 affairs, which he allegedly blames on his ex-wife.

Family values sure are abundant in the Trump administration.