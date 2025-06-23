Looks like Attorney General Pam Bondi is in the hot seat—again.

On Monday, Bondi was questioned by Democratic Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania for allegedly clearing the way for President Donald Trump’s crypto schemes to flourish.

“The president has dabbled in meme coin, he had you—the DOJ—disband the national cryptocurrency enforcement team, his son recently launched the executive branch club, a private club with $500,000 memberships here in D.C.,” Dean began. “Any of this seem like it might be a problem?”

President Donald Trump stands beside Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Dodging the question, Bondi viciously tried to tear down Dean’s work in her home state.

“What I would be concerned about in Pennsylvania are all the child sex cases that we’ve prosecuted, all the CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material] cases that we’ve prosecuted in Pennsylvania,” Bondi responded.

But Dean refused to succumb to Bondi’s blatant attempt at deflection.

“Did you hear my question?” she asked.

Naturally, the question went unanswered, but it served as another reminder of the Trump administration’s ongoing pocket lining.

Not only did Trump fill his Cabinet with loyal supporters, but it also seems like his meme coin, crypto trading platform, MAGA-themed cell phone, and other obvious grifts are going unchecked by White House watchdogs. And Bondi has already gotten heat for using her position in the Department of Justice to benefit Trump.

Earlier this month, an ethics complaint was filed in Florida accusing Bondi of “serious professional misconduct that threatens the rule of law and the administration of justice” and of pressuring DOJ lawmakers to “violate their ethical obligations under the guise of ‘zealous advocacy.’” And if they didn’t, the complaint claims, Bondi threatened to fire them.

But given Trump and Bondi’s longtime friendship—with the president shelling out thousands to Bondi’s past political campaigns after she dropped lawsuits against him in Florida—none of this is shocking.

