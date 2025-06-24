Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska is somewhat open to caucusing with Democrats—under the right conditions.

In a newly released clip of a forthcoming interview with the podcast GD Politics, Murkowski said there’s a “possibility” she could become an independent and align with Democrats if they flip the Senate in 2026.

“There may be that possibility,” she said. “There is some openness to exploring something different than the status quo.”

Still, she made clear it wouldn’t be a wholesale shift. Murkowski said she’d make the move only if it served Alaskans and didn’t require her to fully embrace the Democratic platform.

“As challenged as I think we may be on the Republican side, I don’t see the Democrats being much better,” she added. “I have to figure out how I can be most effective for the people that I serve.”

The comments arrive shortly before Tuesday’s release of her memoir, “Far from Home”—a fitting title for someone who splits her time between Washington, D.C., and Alaska, and often feels out of step with today’s GOP.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska gestures as she leaves the Senate chamber after the vote on witnesses during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol in January 2020.

According to CBS News, the book focuses on her life as a centrist in an increasingly polarized Congress. In 2002, Murkowski’s father, who was then Alaska’s new governor, appointed her to fill his vacant Senate seat—something she’s called “accurate” nepotism. But she went on to win a full term, and in 2010, she pulled off one of the most improbable comebacks in Senate history: winning reelection as a write-in candidate after losing her GOP primary to a more right-wing challenger.

“It’s a daily reminder of how I was returned to the United States Senate. It was not through the help or the assistance of the Republican Party; it was through the hope and the assistance and the persistence of Alaskans all across the board,” she told CBS.

In a new interview with Semafor, Murkowski admitted she’s thought about jumping ship from the Republican Party—if only because people keep asking her to.

“I would be not being honest with you if I said I’ve never been asked … ‘Why don’t you switch?’” she said. “Have I considered it? Yes, because I’ve been asked the question.”

It’s no mystery why. Murkowski has built a reputation as one of the few Republicans willing to break ranks. She voted against Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, supported some of former President Joe Biden’s court nominees, and has openly criticized her colleagues’ deference to President Donald Trump. She’s also been candid about her party’s fear of challenging tech billionaire Elon Musk during his time in the Trump administration, citing concerns that he might fund primary challenges.

As recently as December, Murkowski said she’s more comfortable without any party label at all.

“I’d rather be that person that is just known for trying to do right by the state and the people that I serve, regardless of party, and I’m totally good and comfortable with that,” she said.

But don’t expect a sudden switch. In that same December interview, Murkowski emphasized that she’s “still a Republican” and has “never shed my party label.”

Plus, according to her interview with GD Politics, cooperation with Democrats would largely depend on them getting to 50 seats in the Senate—something that’s far from certain. Currently, Democrats have 47 seats, and 50 would mean that Republicans still have control of the chamber since a tie gets broken by the vice president, Republican JD Vance. If Murkowski caucused with Democrats in such a scenario, though, it would flip the chamber’s control to that party.

And despite her turbulent history with Trump—he backed a challenge against her in 2022—Murkowski told Semafor the two recently had a “very pleasant” call. She’s also weighing her vote on the GOP’s new tax bill, further proof that, for now, her Republican credentials remain intact.

If Democrats want to bring Murkowski into the fold, they’ll need more than wishful thinking. It’ll take Senate gains—and a party flexible enough to accommodate a center-right maverick.

