A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump flails as Iran and Israel lash out amid supposed ceasefire

He’s shocked that unilaterally announcing a ceasefire via social media didn’t work out smoothly.

On the anniversary of Dobbs, the state of abortion is bad—real bad

It’s a celebration for anti-abortion extremists and no one else.

Want FTC to approve a merger? Just advertise on Trump's Truth Social

You can’t choose who you want to do business with in Trump’s America.

Cartoon: The peace grifter

Trump may be pushing a ceasefire, but he will never cease the grifting.

GOP senator's anti-vaxxer pearl-clutching is too little too late

How was a lawmaker who voted for RFK Jr. to lead Health and Human Services supposed to see this coming?

Trump’s planning a victory lap for a bill no one likes

This should go about as well as his birthday parade.

What would it take for this GOP senator to caucus with Democrats?

One of the few Republicans willing to break ranks with her party is open to the possibility.

