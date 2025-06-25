A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Serial liar Trump tries to oversell his Iran strikes

The draft dodger is desperate to be a war hero.

Fox News' racist smears against Zohran Mamdani fail in New York mayoral race

Despite the ugliest smears of Trump’s strongest media ally, Mamdani has a strong chance of becoming mayor.

Forget hurricane season—FEMA funds are going to new prisons

What, were you not expecting disaster aid to go toward building “Alligator Alcatraz?”

The Senate majority runs through moderate America

Purity politics will keep us in the minority.

Cartoon: Warrantless goons

There’s nothing more dangerous to national security than a question.

Bye-bye, Big Balls: Musk's DOGE protégé leaves government

Were you fired by a teenager called “Big Balls?” You may be entitled to compensation.

House speaker eager to give up even more power to Trump

In the GOP, you either kiss Trump’s ass or get your ass kicked.

