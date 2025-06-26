Now that the Supreme Court has signed off on the Trump administration deporting immigrants to countries that they’re not even from, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has resumed her beloved prison photo shoots.

The serial cosplayer has been in Central America the past few days, slapping on aviator sunglasses and posing as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard to celebrate shipping off more undocumented immigrants. On Tuesday, she was photographed on a naval ship in Panama looking down at a set of guns.

But before playing military dress up, Noem stopped to visit Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino and even enjoyed the relaxing view of a deportation flight.

"Today in Panama I met with President [Mulino] and Panamanian ministers to discuss our continued collaboration on illegal immigration," she wrote on X Tuesday. "Panama has been a key regional ally — contributing to the dramatic decrease in illegal immigration through the Darien Gap, participating in the Repatriation Assistance Program, and serving as a model for the Biometric Data Sharing Partnership."

On Wednesday, Noem made her way to Costa Rica where she toured a detention facility, pushing the agenda of tracking undocumented immigrations with biometric data—facial or voice recognition, fingerprints, and other information unique to an individual that’s stored in a large database.

Homeland Security Secretary is seen cosplaying as a firefighter in March.

And while Noem fosters a relationship with Costa Rica, the nation’s courts are calling out the United States for human rights violations.

After the United States shipped undocumented immigrants—including 80 children—from Iran, Afghanistan, China, and other countries to Costa Rica, many of them overstayed the maximum time that they were legally allowed to be held.

According to The Tico Times, a court has ordered the release of the 200 immigrants. And while some of them opted for voluntary repatriation back to their home countries, others—like one woman from Afghanistan—fear death should they return home.

“The Taliban will kill me,” she said in a statement obtained by The Tico Times.

Noem is also planning to visit Guatemala and Honduras, where plenty of immigrants are being held in prisons or detention centers far away from their homes.

Anything for a photo op. Right, ICE Barbie?