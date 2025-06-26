President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice is coming after us.

That’s not a metaphor. It’s real.

I wish I could tell you more, but I’m not allowed to say anything further. Convenient, isn’t it? A perfect gift for an authoritarian regime—using the power of the state to silence dissent and debate, all while shielding Trump from criticism.

We’ve watched them go after ActBlue. After Media Matters. I guess it was inevitable that we’d get our turn.

But you all know me: I don’t back down from a fight. This is what I’m built for. Mounting a vigorous legal defense doesn’t come cheap, though. And as you all know, independent media isn’t flushed with cash these days. We certainly aren’t.

You—our supporters—got us through our legal fight with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and I’m counting on you to help us now. I’m not exaggerating when I say that this one is existential.

So please contribute to Daily Kos’ legal defense.

Honestly, we were planning to fundraise for something entirely different—the next great version of Daily Kos. A new platform built for this community, with the features you’ve been begging for over the last two decades.

I can’t wait to tell you all about it. I’m downright bursting at the seams!

But first? We’ve gotta deal with this bullshit.

Here are other ways to support us in this fight.

As always, thank you for being here. We couldn’t do this without you.