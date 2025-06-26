A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Noem's ICE Barbie cosplay tour is back in full swing

Anything for a wildly cruel photo op.

Hegseth is pissed you might read the news about Trump's Iran bombings

How dare the press report factual information to the public!

Supreme Court hacks away at civil rights in latest cruel ruling

The right’s attacks on reproductive health care are unceasing.

Cartoon: The disclaimer

Will Trump ever mean what he says?

Justice Department sues this state’s federal bench in wild new escalation

Trump’s goons have stooped to a new level: suing judges.

Trump judge loves white nationalism so much he had to give it an award

One law student was named best student for his reeeally racist paper.

Zohran Mamdani laughs off Trump’s unhinged attacks after NYC primary win

The mayoral hopeful refuses to back down.

