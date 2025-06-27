Remember when Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called Republicans “weird people” while campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris last year? Well, they certainly seem to be living up to that reputation these days.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called President Donald Trump “daddy” on Wednesday, which quickly ballooned into a right-wing obsession.

The official White House X account shared a video shortly after Rutte’s comment, showing Trump arriving at the 2025 NATO summit set to the song “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home)” by Usher.

“🎶Daddy’s home… Hey, hey, hey, Daddy,” the caption said.

Meanwhile, Michigan state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey said that his fellow Republicans are referring to the president as “Daddy Trump” because they see him as a “father figure.”

Hilariously, fellow Michigan state Sen. Jeremy Moss, a Democrat who is openly gay, fired back: “You don’t want to know what daddy means in my community.”

But this isn’t the first time that Trump’s been referred to as “daddy.” During a 2024 rally, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson said that “there has to be a point at which dad comes home.”

“Dad is pissed. And when dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,” he added.

Now, we can’t say for sure whether there’s any subtext behind the right’s use of the word “daddy” when referring to Trump. But regardless, they’ve successfully held onto their “weird” badge for a little while longer.