On Thursday, I wrote the last kind of story I ever want to write—about how we are now under threat from this thin-skinned, fascist regime.

We are facing an action from the Department of Justice. I choose those words carefully. Nothing has been formally filed yet, but when any part of this government—under Donald Trump’s command—makes a move, it’s serious. This DOJ has abandoned all pretense of going after real criminals (Trump just pardons them) and is now focused squarely on silencing his enemies.

That includes people like us—those who’ve spent more than two decades telling the truth and building a platform for you to fight back.

So please contribute to Daily Kos’ legal defense.

The examples of what Trump’s regime is doing are everywhere, rolling in daily. Like this:

x NYT - The Trump administration has privately demanded that the University of Virginia oust its president to help resolve a DoJ investigation into the school's DEI efforts. — Steve Herman 📡 (@newsguy.bsky.social) 2025-06-27T00:16:19.698Z

The message is unmistakable. This isn’t about law. It’s about power. And defiance has its costs.

On Thursday, I asked for your help to keep Daily Kos standing. That ask wasn’t easy for me. I hate asking for money. I wish we didn’t have to. But with 85% of our revenue coming from readers, you are the reason we exist. And when this action came down, I knew we couldn’t afford to face it alone. So I swallowed my discomfort—and asked.

What happened next blew me away: In just 10 hours, you raised over $50,000.

I tried to thank as many of you as I could in real time, but I know I won’t reach everyone. So let me say this now:

I’m humbled. I’m touched. And I’m more resolved than ever.

I admit, I had a few emotional moments. I was overcome with gratitude for this community. For your trust. For your belief in what we’re doing here. How am I so lucky to be surrounded by such amazing people?

Because this has never just been about me. Or even Daily Kos. It’s about what we’ve built together over the past 23 years: a space to fight for democracy, for decency, for a government that serves people—not authoritarians. And just as importantly, it’s become a community—a place where people who care about those things can find each other, lift each other up, and know they’re not alone in this fight.

What you gave on Thursday wasn’t just financial support—it was a reminder of how deeply connected we are. That when one of us is under threat, the rest of us show up. That we have each other’s backs. I’m getting emotional just typing that. (Who am I kidding? I’ve been an emotional wreck writing this entire piece.)

[Deep breaths, composing myself …]

It’s proof that this community is strong. That it’s kind. And that it’s ready to stand together, no matter what.

And it told me something else too: Fuck them. They won’t silence us.

Not now. Not ever.

If you didn’t get a chance to chip in yet, the link is still live.

You can find other ways, like buying subscriptions for yourself or as gifts for your friends in the community, via our “Support Daily Kos” page.

And if now’s not the right time to give, that’s more than okay. Please don’t stretch yourself. The beauty of this community is that we each bring what we can—whether it’s dollars, a comment, a share, or simply showing up.

You are part of this. Your presence makes us stronger.

Thank you. Truly.

P.S.—I didn’t realize that ActBlue, one of our fundraising platforms, now blocks international IP addresses, likely part of their effort to thwart Republican claims that they were laundering foreign donations. Instead, you can use our direct-to-PayPal link in the fundraising form below this story, or buy a site subscription here. And if those options don’t work for you, I get it and it’s all good. Your love and presence here is enough.