As MyPillow CEO and insurrection enthusiast Mike Lindell heads to yet another trial about his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, he is not exactly in great shape.

You’re forgiven if you have no idea which Lindell trial this might be. The man has sued and been sued so many times now that his lawyers tried to quit because he appears to be too broke to pay them. This is the case in federal court in Colorado, where Lindell has been sued by Eric Coomer, a former employee of Dominion Voting Systems. Coomer alleges that Lindell, during an “Antifa conference call,” accused him of rigging the 2020 election.

Lindell has insisted he has no idea who Coomer is or why he would have targeted Lindell in a lawsuit. That is a fairly normal defense, and it’s on Coomer to prove Lindell targeted him. But Coomer likely hasn’t counted on Lindell’s latest theory about who rigged the 2020 election: Satan.

While speaking at a press conference before the start of the trial, Lindell posited that Satan was behind the attempt by “the uniparty, the Deep State, Globalists, and the [Chinese Communist Party]” to rig the election. Why Satan? Because America has turned its back on God. Got it.

Lindell previewed another top-notch legal strategy when he appeared on former White House adviser Steve Bannon’s podcast on the eve of trial. He’s contemplating bringing one of his pillows to court because he’s angry that an attorney for Coomer called the pillows “lumpy” (they are!) during a deposition back in 2023.

Voting machines fill the floor for early voting at State Farm Arena, in Atlantic, in October 2020.

Lindell is very fixated on the idea that it’s Coomer and the deep state are what harmed MyPillow sales, not his own unhinged antics. Besides his defense about not knowing Coomer, Lindell is also planning on getting on the stand to talk about how Newsmax settling a similar lawsuit with Coomer allegedly hurt his MyPillow business to the tune of $20 million.

How would a settlement in a different defamation lawsuit hurt MyPillow? Per Lindell, since Newsmax settled with Coomer, they won’t have Lindell on to talk about his pillows any longer.

This isn’t a new lament for Lindell. In 2023, he claimed he was out $100 million for his steadfast devotion to proving that Trump won the 2020 election. Lindell got to that figure only by including business losses for MyPillow, claiming that retailers had stopped carrying the pillows. Gosh, why wouldn’t major retailers want to carry the pillows manufactured by a wild-eyed conspiracy theorist so devoted to overturning the election that he launched MyPillow marketing campaigns where true patriots could get discounts with codes like “FightforTrump” and “QAnon”?

Lindell likely isn’t lying about being broke, and it’s not clear how he is keeping this litigation going. He has sued his own lenders after borrowing $10 million to keep MyPillow’s doors open. He was told to pay $5 million to a computer forensics expert who proved that Lindell’s own data did not show interference by China in the 2020 election. Why did that cost Lindell $5 million? Because he literally promised that amount to anyone who could disprove his fever dream.

On top of that, he owes more than $50,000 to Smartmatic, another voting machine company Lindell believes helped rig the election. And that’s not even counting the money he owes in suits unrelated to the 2020 election, such as the $778,000 that MyPillow was ordered to pay shipping service DHL for unpaid bills.

You would think that having witnessed Fox News handing over $787 million to settle Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against the network might have tipped Lindell off that continuing to litigate this is a losing proposition. Lindell, though, says he will “never stop fighting” to get electronic voting machines banned and return to hand-counted paper ballots.

Lindell is one of Trump’s staunchest soldiers, but that somehow hasn’t translated into Trump bestowing any cash on him or giving him a prestigious administration job. Instead, Lindell seems to be receiving the same treatment as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who also continues to suffer crushing defeats in court but has never wavered in his support for Trump. Yes, he was disbarred in Washington, D.C., and had to file for bankruptcy and has been criminally charged, but all of this will help him “in heaven,” he says.

Lindell, meanwhile, is going to keep on keeping on, saving the country from Satan and the ease of voting machines. A real American hero.