David Richardson, the current acting head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, just told staffers at a briefing on Monday, that he wasn’t aware the United States had a hurricane season.

The Department of Homeland Security is already out with a statement about how if you told anyone about this without saying “psych, it’s a joke!” then you are part of the “meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy.” Uh-huh, sure.

It’s tough to make Michael Brown, the George W. Bush appointee responsible for FEMA’s dismal response to Hurricane Katrina, look competent, but Richardson is going to give it a shot.

Richardson has no background in disaster relief. Instead, he was a ground combat officer in the Marines. His previous job in this administration, before Trump tapped him for FEMA, was as assistant secretary for the Department of Homeland Security's Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office. Not exactly a robust background for disaster management, but we’re all going to have to pretend Richardson is the best candidate imaginable, a true victory for meritocracy.

While Richardson may be unclear on little things like hurricane season, he’s very solid on how to threaten his staff. Here are some gems from his first all-hands meeting in May. He warned all staff, “Don’t get in my way,” and then said some true deep state stuff about how some FEMA staff might disagree with Trump’s agenda. "Obfuscation, delay, undermining. If you're one of those 20% of the people and you think those tactics and techniques are going to help you, they will not, because I will run right over you. I will achieve the president's intent."

“I will run right over you.” Totally cool and normal thing to say to your staff, and just what everyone wants to hear from their new boss.

In that initial briefing, Richardson boasted that he didn’t know what his job title was: "I can't recall the full title, but essentially, I'm acting. I don't need the full title. All I need is the authority from the president to put me in here as some degree of acting and I will make sure that his intent gets completed. I don’t stop at yield signs.”

Is saying you don’t stop for yield signs some sort of metaphor? Given that earlier in his soliloquy, he also declared he would run right over his staff, his meaning is perhaps clear. The only people who get to lead agencies in the Trump administration are people who agree completely that the sole job of an agency is to enact Trump’s personal will.

One last bit from that meeting: “I, and I alone in FEMA, speak for FEMA.” Okay, gotcha, Judge Dredd. Apparently, speaking for FEMA involves, per the DHS, “joking” about the core mission of the agency by pretending you don’t know what it is, despite it being the start of hurricane season already.

Another reason not to take any of this buffoonery seriously is that after so much administration effort went into a full-throated push to redefine anything from the Biden years as woke bullsh*t, Richardson announced FEMA would be using the existing hurricane plan, despite it being authored by the deep state, or whatever.

It’s tough to follow the existing plan, however, when you’ve already gutted much of the agency personnel needed to follow that plan. But Richardson said that creating a new plan might contradict the as-yet-nonexistent plan of the newly formed “FEMA Review Council,” helmed by Homeland Secretary/Cosplay ICE Barbie Kristi Noem.

