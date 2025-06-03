During Monday night’s episode of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart wasted no time making fun of Elon Musk’s departure from the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, which was almost as chaotic as his cuts to several crucial federal programs and agencies.

“DOGE has finally rooted out one of America’s least efficient government workers,” Stewart said.

During a ceremony at the White House last week, President Donald Trump sent Musk on his way with a golden key and a black eye—which was supposedly the work of his 5-year-old son.

“He's leaving his job to make more family with his time,” Stewart joked. “He went from tech titan—given a mandate to move fast and crush the deep state—to a guy who had a bad night in Nashville. Boy, he can’t remember. He’s got that look on his face that I imagine his employees normally have.”

After mocking Musk’s unconvincing claim that his son gave him the shiner, Stewart turned to last week's bombshell reports of Musk’s alleged drug abuse.

“You might be saying, ‘Oh, look, who amongst us hasn't unwound sometimes with a little mixture of ecstasy, mushrooms, ketamine, and Adderall?’” he said.

He then tore into the general mania of the Trump administration, including the president’s promotion of the insane conspiracy theory that President Joe Biden was executed in 2020 and replaced with robot clones.

“You're saying that the Joe Biden who doesn't even know where he is, he's actually an incredibly advanced clone robot? How much ketamine are you on?” Stewart asked. “A lot.”