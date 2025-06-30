Senate Republicans are speeding toward passing the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," the bill that's supposed to be President Donald Trump's signature legislative achievement but is more likely to be the death knell of his party in next year’s midterm elections.

Voters abhor the fact that the bill is expected to kick millions off their health insurance, strip millions of their food stamps, send many rural hospitals into extinction, spike energy prices, and add an estimated $3.3 trillion to the deficit—all in order to cut taxes for the richest few.

Undeterred, though, Senate Republicans advanced the legislation on Sunday by the skin of their teeth, after 51 GOP senators voted to move the bill to the floor for debate.

Senators from both parties will propose amendments to the legislation, in a marathon known as a "vote-a-rama," before the bill will ultimately come up for an up-or-down vote, which could slip to Tuesday. The vote-a-rama began Monday morning after Democrats had Senate clerks read the entirety of the bill before amendment votes could begin—a 16-hour-long process that kept Republicans from debating the bill in the dead of a summer night, when few people would be watching.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, shown on June 27.

Democrats are set to propose amendments to strip the bill of its worst provisions, including those that will lead millions of low-income Americans to lose their Medicaid coverage.

“We will see, once and for all, if Republicans really meant all those nice things they’ve been saying about strengthening Medicare, about protecting middle class families, or if they were just lying,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday morning in a speech on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, Republicans—who are likely to defeat Democrats' amendments—will try to pass their own amendments, including one from Florida GOP Sen. Rick Scott that will slash Medicaid even further. Scott’s amendment would lower federal Medicaid match rates, which would cause more people to lose their Medicaid coverage.

Scott will try to pass that amendment in spite of hospital associations warning that it would lead to the extinction of many rural hospitals, which rely on Medicaid funding to stay afloat.

"This legislation will put at risk the 72 million Americans who rely on Medicaid for their health care and jeopardize the hospitals that serve them," the American Hospital Association, an industry trade group, said in a statement. “It will adversely impact critical care for children, pregnant women, the elderly, disabled and millions of working Americans. The sheer magnitude of these cuts, the largest ever proposed by Congress, will dramatically increase the number of uninsured and undermine the ability of hospitals across America to provide critical services to everyone.”

Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, shown in September 2024.

Republicans are also ignoring warnings from Republican-friendly groups like the Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Building Trades Unions, the latter of which declared the GOP bill to be "the biggest job-killing bill in the history of this country" thanks to its cuts to renewable energy credits.

Despite all this, even some Republicans who have crowed about the legislation's provisions will likely cave in the end, in the name of fealty to Trump. Just look at weaselly Missouri GOP Sen. Josh Hawley, who for weeks said he wouldn’t vote for a bill that would cut Medicaid … before he ultimately caved and said he actually will vote for Medicaid cuts.

Still, a look at the math suggests there is a chance this thing goes down.

Already, two Republicans are hard “no” votes: Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

In fact, Tillis announced he won't seek reelection in 2026, after Trump threatened to find a primary challenger to run against him because of his opposition to the bill. Two more Republican “no,” and the bill would fail.

The wildcards who remain include Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, and Scott of Florida.

Collins and Murkowski have signaled they could oppose the legislation if Scott’s amendment to further slash Medicaid succeeds. Johnson and Scott, meanwhile, say they could oppose the legislation if Scott’s amendment fails—though those two far-right senators are less likely to defy Dear Leader, no matter what the final product looks like.

We stress the “could” because we never bet against Republicans caving to Trump.

In fact, Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman says he thinks this turd will pass.

“This is going to pass the Senate, I would assume,” Sherman said in a podcast, calling Republicans fickle.