A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump's tax bill forces key GOP senator to bail on reelection

When dealing with Trump's wrath, retirement starts to look pretty damn good.

Senate GOP races to pass bill that screws everyone but the rich

Hope you weren’t planning on seeing a doctor or feeding your family any time soon!

Trump reportedly releases alleged MS-13 member to aid dictator buddy

He can’t stand criminals! Until he needs them for a favor …

Cartoon: It was thiiiiiiis big!

Absolutely obliterated.

Trump lashes out at his new favorite 'radical left lunatic'

If Trump doesn't like him, he must be good.

MAGA's favorite dictator now leads the poorest country in the EU

That’s what MAGA-style authoritarianism gets you

Click here to see more cartoons.