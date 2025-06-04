President Donald Trump and his team of loyalists can’t seem to distance themselves from the crazed far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer—no matter how unhinged she gets.

Vice President JD Vance was spotted with Loomer on Tuesday for a closed-door meeting, according to sources who spoke to CNN.

And despite White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt claiming that Loomer doesn’t have any sway with Vance, her track record with Trump might say otherwise.

Conveniently, after Loomer squawked about the disloyalty of federal staffers during an April meeting with Trump, he immediately gave those people the axe.

Of course, Trump denied that the “very good patriot” Loomer had anything to do with the firings.

“She is a very strong person, and I saw her yesterday for a little while and she has her, she makes recommendations of things and people,” Trump told reporters at the time.

Laura Loomer is seen wearing a shirt that reads, “Donald Trump did nothing wrong!”

Meanwhile, Loomer defended her choice to insert herself into the White House, despite not even being offered a press pass.

“I will continue working hard to support his agenda, and I will continue reiterating the importance of strong vetting, for the sake of protecting the president and our national security,” she said.

While it’s unclear what Loomer and Vance discussed during their meeting, it’s possible that it was an attempt to break bread after her recent kerfuffle with Trump, when she called his acceptance of a luxury jet from Qatar a “stain” on his presidency.

Though it didn’t take long for Loomer to jump on X to issue a—very odd and long—apology to Trump.

“I am very upset and I do feel ashamed that some people have been led to believe that about me, because I will always support President Trump and his family, and I feel bad that my posts have been amplified by bad actors who want to misinterpret them to spread discord and chaos,” she wrote.

“I want to apologize to President Trump more than anyone because I am a loyal person, I love President Trump, and I know I could have probably just had a private conversation about the plane instead,” she added.

Maybe she’ll finally get those press credentials after all.