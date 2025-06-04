House Speaker Mike Johnson is in the unenviable position of having to sell fellow Republicans President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill Act,” which Elon Musk called a “disgusting abomination.”

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote on X on Tuesday.

Now Johnson is having to manage the delicate balancing act of defending Trump’s budget bill and staying on good terms with Musk.

“I consider Elon a friend. It’s curious to me what happened this week,” a visibly uncomfortable Johnson told reporters.

He then went on to defend the bill as a historic spending cut, despite analysts warning that it will actually add trillions to the federal deficit.

Johnson also questioned Musk’s fidelity on the matter, pointing out that he was supportive just a few days ago before lambasting the spending bill as “pork-filled.”

“I think he’s flat-wrong,” Johnson said.

He also admitted that he tried calling Musk the night before, but Musk did not answer.

“I called Elon last night, he didn’t answer. I hope to talk to him today,” Johnson remarked.

Trump and the GOP’s top priority is extending their massive tax cuts for the wealthy. To make that happen, their spending bill proposes slashing hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid and food stamps, strips health insurance from millions, and essentially repeals the Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of Americans.

For all of their petty infighting, Musk and the GOP want the same thing: a government that cuts public services while funneling more money to the top one percent.