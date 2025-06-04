A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

You're going to pay more for groceries, thanks to Trump's latest tariffs

The impact of a doubled steel tariff will be felt at cash registers across the country.

Hegseth escalates military’s war on American values

The homophobia is the point.

Trump team continues shady meetings with far-right whack job

When loony Laura Loomer talks, the Trump administration listens.

Cartoon: Stay inside the lines, Donny

Gotta keep it simple for the commander in chief with the short attention span.

Mike Johnson really doesn’t want to talk about Elon Musk

It’s hard to know who to root for when the worst people are fighting.

Are Trump's tariffs finally starting to rock the job market?

The latest jobs report could be a harbinger of doom.

Turns out crappy AI cannot actually replace government workers

Who would have guessed that having bots conduct scientific reviews is a bad idea?

DOJ drops lawsuit against a Trump crony, shocking no one

What’s the point of being president if you can’t grant favors to a fellow felon?

Everyone in Trump world wants a cut of the family's crypto grift

The “Official $TRUMP Wallet” sounds very legit and not at all shady.

